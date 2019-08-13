Jatalia Global Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 48.20 crore, down 53.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.20 crore in June 2019 down 53.53% from Rs. 103.73 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2019 down 241.62% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2019 down 94.62% from Rs. 3.16 crore in June 2018.

Jatalia Global shares closed at 2.97 on August 09, 2019 (BSE)