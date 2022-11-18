 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jash Engineerin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.67 crore, up 46.03% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jash Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 64.67 crore in September 2022 up 46.03% from Rs. 44.29 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.26 crore in September 2022 up 445.35% from Rs. 2.98 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.65 crore in September 2022 up 199.28% from Rs. 6.90 crore in September 2021.

Jash Engineerin EPS has increased to Rs. 13.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.51 in September 2021.

Jash Engineerin shares closed at 827.95 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.36% returns over the last 6 months and 83.87% over the last 12 months.

Jash Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 64.67 34.43 44.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 64.67 34.43 44.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 33.67 27.58 29.32
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.76 -17.15 -10.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.46 10.35 9.41
Depreciation 1.76 1.69 1.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.84 9.61 12.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.71 2.34 2.96
Other Income 4.18 2.03 2.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.89 4.38 5.40
Interest 2.15 1.98 1.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.74 2.40 3.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.74 2.40 3.44
Tax 0.49 0.15 0.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.26 2.25 2.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.26 2.25 2.98
Equity Share Capital 11.94 11.94 11.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.61 1.89 2.51
Diluted EPS 13.41 1.86 2.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.61 1.89 2.51
Diluted EPS 13.41 1.86 2.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:00 pm