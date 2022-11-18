English
    Jash Engineerin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.67 crore, up 46.03% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jash Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 64.67 crore in September 2022 up 46.03% from Rs. 44.29 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.26 crore in September 2022 up 445.35% from Rs. 2.98 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.65 crore in September 2022 up 199.28% from Rs. 6.90 crore in September 2021.

    Jash Engineerin EPS has increased to Rs. 13.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.51 in September 2021.

    Jash Engineerin shares closed at 827.95 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.36% returns over the last 6 months and 83.87% over the last 12 months.

    Jash Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations64.6734.4344.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations64.6734.4344.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials33.6727.5829.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.76-17.15-10.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.4610.359.41
    Depreciation1.761.691.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.849.6112.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.712.342.96
    Other Income4.182.032.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.894.385.40
    Interest2.151.981.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.742.403.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.742.403.44
    Tax0.490.150.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.262.252.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.262.252.98
    Equity Share Capital11.9411.9411.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.611.892.51
    Diluted EPS13.411.862.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.611.892.51
    Diluted EPS13.411.862.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

