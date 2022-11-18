Jash Engineerin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.67 crore, up 46.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.67 crore in September 2022 up 46.03% from Rs. 44.29 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.26 crore in September 2022 up 445.35% from Rs. 2.98 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.65 crore in September 2022 up 199.28% from Rs. 6.90 crore in September 2021.

Jash Engineerin EPS has increased to Rs. 13.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.51 in September 2021.

Jash Engineerin shares closed at 827.95 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.36% returns over the last 6 months and 83.87% over the last 12 months.