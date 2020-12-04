Jash Engineerin Standalone September 2020 Net Sales At Rs 40.86 Crore, Down 10.3% Y-O-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.86 crore in September 2020 down 10.3% from Rs. 45.55 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.13 crore in September 2020 up 28.22% from Rs. 4.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.11 crore in September 2020 up 14.24% from Rs. 8.85 crore in September 2019.

Jash Engineerin EPS has increased to Rs. 4.34 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.38 in September 2019.

Jash Engineerin shares closed at 212.15 on December 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 68.11% returns over the last 6 months and 69.72% over the last 12 months.