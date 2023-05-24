English
    Jash Engineerin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.60 crore, down 3.87% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jash Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 111.60 crore in March 2023 down 3.87% from Rs. 116.09 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.82 crore in March 2023 up 41.77% from Rs. 13.28 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.23 crore in March 2023 up 38.29% from Rs. 19.69 crore in March 2022.

    Jash Engineerin EPS has increased to Rs. 15.65 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.16 in March 2022.

    Jash Engineerin shares closed at 1,013.75 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.49% returns over the last 6 months and 50.37% over the last 12 months.

    Jash Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations111.6061.03116.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations111.6061.03116.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials52.3333.0954.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.53-2.4114.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.449.528.99
    Depreciation1.761.741.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.5214.0920.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.015.0015.53
    Other Income0.462.572.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.477.5717.80
    Interest2.522.912.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.954.6715.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax22.954.6715.68
    Tax4.131.182.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.823.4813.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.823.4813.28
    Equity Share Capital12.0311.9411.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.652.9211.16
    Diluted EPS15.502.8711.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.652.9211.16
    Diluted EPS15.502.8711.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
