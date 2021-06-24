MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Jash Engineerin Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 96.36 crore, up 53.2% Y-o-Y

June 24, 2021 / 12:10 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jash Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 96.36 crore in March 2021 up 53.2% from Rs. 62.90 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.30 crore in March 2021 up 130.81% from Rs. 7.49 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.70 crore in March 2021 up 71.45% from Rs. 13.24 crore in March 2020.

Jash Engineerin EPS has increased to Rs. 14.61 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.33 in March 2020.

Close

Jash Engineerin shares closed at 469.95 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 118.73% returns over the last 6 months and 191.53% over the last 12 months.

Jash Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations96.3655.7662.90
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations96.3655.7662.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials41.7822.7725.58
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.72-1.054.12
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.039.317.60
Depreciation1.511.411.07
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses19.1013.4616.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.229.888.53
Other Income0.970.343.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.1910.2112.17
Interest2.292.592.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.907.629.79
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax18.907.629.79
Tax1.601.792.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.305.837.49
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.305.837.49
Equity Share Capital11.8411.8411.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.614.936.33
Diluted EPS14.584.926.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.614.936.33
Diluted EPS14.584.926.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Jash Engineerin #Jash Engineering #Results
first published: Jun 24, 2021 12:00 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Unlock India: Back to office soon?

Future Wise | Unlock India: Back to office soon?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.