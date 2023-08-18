English
    Jash Engineerin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.26 crore, up 22.77% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jash Engineering are:Net Sales at Rs 42.26 crore in June 2023 up 22.77% from Rs. 34.43 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.40 crore in June 2023 up 6.48% from Rs. 2.25 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.82 crore in June 2023 up 12.36% from Rs. 6.07 crore in June 2022.
    Jash Engineerin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.99 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.89 in June 2022.Jash Engineerin shares closed at 1,459.60 on August 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 67.30% returns over the last 6 months and 90.35% over the last 12 months.
    Jash Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.26111.6034.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.26111.6034.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.5952.3327.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.443.53-17.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.699.4410.35
    Depreciation1.661.761.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.4619.529.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.3025.012.34
    Other Income0.860.462.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.1625.474.38
    Interest1.902.521.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.2622.952.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.2622.952.40
    Tax0.864.130.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.4018.822.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.4018.822.25
    Equity Share Capital12.0312.0311.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.9915.651.89
    Diluted EPS1.9515.501.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.9915.651.89
    Diluted EPS1.9515.501.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 18, 2023 10:33 am

