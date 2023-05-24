English
    Jash Engineerin Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 168.84 crore, up 7.39% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jash Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 168.84 crore in March 2023 up 7.39% from Rs. 157.22 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.22 crore in March 2023 up 41.63% from Rs. 23.46 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.81 crore in March 2023 up 37.31% from Rs. 29.72 crore in March 2022.

    Jash Engineerin EPS has increased to Rs. 27.62 in March 2023 from Rs. 19.72 in March 2022.

    Jash Engineerin shares closed at 1,013.75 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.49% returns over the last 6 months and 50.37% over the last 12 months.

    Jash Engineering
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations168.84114.31157.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations168.84114.31157.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials58.1241.9759.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.674.235.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.487.6621.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.8118.6016.12
    Depreciation2.942.672.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.0621.5427.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.7717.6424.52
    Other Income5.103.862.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.8721.5026.85
    Interest2.602.992.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.2618.5124.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax35.2618.5124.63
    Tax2.041.541.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.2216.9723.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.2216.9723.46
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates33.2216.9723.46
    Equity Share Capital12.0311.9411.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.6214.2219.72
    Diluted EPS27.3414.0119.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.6214.2219.72
    Diluted EPS27.3414.0119.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 24, 2023