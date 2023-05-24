Jash Engineerin Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 168.84 crore, up 7.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 168.84 crore in March 2023 up 7.39% from Rs. 157.22 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.22 crore in March 2023 up 41.63% from Rs. 23.46 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.81 crore in March 2023 up 37.31% from Rs. 29.72 crore in March 2022.

Jash Engineerin EPS has increased to Rs. 27.62 in March 2023 from Rs. 19.72 in March 2022.

Jash Engineerin shares closed at 1,013.75 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.49% returns over the last 6 months and 50.37% over the last 12 months.