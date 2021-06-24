Jash Engineerin Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 128.87 crore, up 46.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.87 crore in March 2021 up 46.43% from Rs. 88.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.74 crore in March 2021 up 135.6% from Rs. 10.08 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.30 crore in March 2021 up 79.08% from Rs. 16.92 crore in March 2020.

Jash Engineerin EPS has increased to Rs. 20.05 in March 2021 from Rs. 8.51 in March 2020.

Jash Engineerin shares closed at 469.95 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 118.73% returns over the last 6 months and 191.53% over the last 12 months.