Jash Engineerin Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 64.22 crore, up 38.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.22 crore in June 2023 up 38.24% from Rs. 46.46 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.37 crore in June 2023 up 18.65% from Rs. 4.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2023 up 71.15% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2022.

Jash Engineerin shares closed at 1,459.60 on August 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 67.30% returns over the last 6 months and 90.35% over the last 12 months.