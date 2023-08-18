English
    Jash Engineerin Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 64.22 crore, up 38.24% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jash Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 64.22 crore in June 2023 up 38.24% from Rs. 46.46 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.37 crore in June 2023 up 18.65% from Rs. 4.14 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2023 up 71.15% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2022.

    Jash Engineerin shares closed at 1,459.60 on August 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 67.30% returns over the last 6 months and 90.35% over the last 12 months.

    Jash Engineering
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations64.22168.8446.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations64.22168.8446.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials39.2758.1232.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.516.671.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.3511.48-18.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.1321.8117.17
    Depreciation2.722.942.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.0035.0615.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.0632.77-4.00
    Other Income1.235.102.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.8337.87-1.93
    Interest1.982.602.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.8135.26-3.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.8135.26-3.99
    Tax-0.442.040.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.3733.22-4.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.3733.22-4.14
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.3733.22-4.14
    Equity Share Capital12.0312.0311.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.8027.62-3.47
    Diluted EPS-2.8027.34-3.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.8027.62-3.47
    Diluted EPS-2.8027.34-3.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 18, 2023 01:00 pm

