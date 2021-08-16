Jash Engineerin Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 45.02 crore, up 38.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.02 crore in June 2021 up 38.89% from Rs. 32.41 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.73 crore in June 2021 up 20.62% from Rs. 4.70 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021 up 128.99% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2020.

Jash Engineerin shares closed at 513.80 on August 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given 91.75% returns over the last 6 months and 217.65% over the last 12 months.