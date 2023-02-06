 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jash Engineerin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.31 crore, up 9.71% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jash Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 114.31 crore in December 2022 up 9.71% from Rs. 104.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.97 crore in December 2022 up 24.77% from Rs. 13.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.17 crore in December 2022 up 25.1% from Rs. 19.32 crore in December 2021.

Jash Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 114.31 72.38 104.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 114.31 72.38 104.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 41.97 41.82 43.05
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.23 4.44 3.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.66 -20.11 4.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.60 18.27 15.68
Depreciation 2.67 2.60 2.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.54 18.58 19.58
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.64 6.80 15.75
Other Income 3.86 2.19 1.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.50 8.99 16.77
Interest 2.99 2.27 2.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.51 6.71 14.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.51 6.71 14.18
Tax 1.54 1.07 0.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.97 5.64 13.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.97 5.64 13.60
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.97 5.64 13.60
Equity Share Capital 11.94 11.94 11.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.22 4.73 11.45
Diluted EPS 14.01 4.66 11.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.22 4.73 11.45
Diluted EPS 14.01 4.66 11.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited