Jash Engineerin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.31 crore, up 9.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.31 crore in December 2022 up 9.71% from Rs. 104.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.97 crore in December 2022 up 24.77% from Rs. 13.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.17 crore in December 2022 up 25.1% from Rs. 19.32 crore in December 2021.

Jash Engineerin EPS has increased to Rs. 14.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.45 in December 2021.

Read More