    Jash Engineerin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.31 crore, up 9.71% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jash Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 114.31 crore in December 2022 up 9.71% from Rs. 104.20 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.97 crore in December 2022 up 24.77% from Rs. 13.60 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.17 crore in December 2022 up 25.1% from Rs. 19.32 crore in December 2021.

    Jash Engineering
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations114.3172.38104.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations114.3172.38104.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials41.9741.8243.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.234.443.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.66-20.114.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.6018.2715.68
    Depreciation2.672.602.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.5418.5819.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.646.8015.75
    Other Income3.862.191.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.508.9916.77
    Interest2.992.272.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.516.7114.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.516.7114.18
    Tax1.541.070.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.975.6413.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.975.6413.60
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.975.6413.60
    Equity Share Capital11.9411.9411.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.224.7311.45
    Diluted EPS14.014.6611.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.224.7311.45
    Diluted EPS14.014.6611.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited