Jasch Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.17 crore, up 14.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.17 crore in September 2022 up 14.51% from Rs. 52.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.09 crore in September 2022 up 0.43% from Rs. 4.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.40 crore in September 2022 up 2.89% from Rs. 6.22 crore in September 2021.

Jasch Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.60 in September 2021.

Jasch Ind shares closed at 166.55 on October 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.78% returns over the last 6 months and 44.45% over the last 12 months.