Jasch Ind Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 26.28 crore, down 14.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.28 crore in September 2020 down 14.96% from Rs. 30.90 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.84 crore in September 2020 up 401.25% from Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.31 crore in September 2020 up 451.67% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2019.

Jasch Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.62 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.54 in September 2019.

Jasch Ind shares closed at 31.60 on October 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given 50.48% returns over the last 6 months and -9.84% over the last 12 months.