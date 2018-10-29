Jasch Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 39.57 crore, up 31.56% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 39.57 crore in September 2018 up 31.56% from Rs. 30.08 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.57 crore in September 2018 up 91.71% from Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.58 crore in September 2018 up 21.77% from Rs. 2.94 crore in September 2017.

Jasch Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.38 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.72 in September 2017.

Jasch Ind shares closed at 54.35 on October 26, 2018 (BSE) and has given -32.61% returns over the last 6 months and -15.08% over the last 12 months.