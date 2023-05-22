Jasch Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 54.53 crore, down 12.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.53 crore in March 2023 down 12.32% from Rs. 62.20 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.57 crore in March 2023 up 2.3% from Rs. 6.42 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.07 crore in March 2023 up 5.45% from Rs. 9.55 crore in March 2022.

Jasch Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 5.80 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.67 in March 2022.

Jasch Ind shares closed at 175.85 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.74% returns over the last 6 months and 15.96% over the last 12 months.