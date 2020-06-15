Jasch Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 31.86 crore, down 7.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.86 crore in March 2020 down 7.82% from Rs. 34.57 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2020 down 35.56% from Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.38 crore in March 2020 down 17.36% from Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2019.

Jasch Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.32 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.05 in March 2019.

Jasch Ind shares closed at 24.00 on June 12, 2020 (BSE) and has given -19.73% returns over the last 6 months and -50.31% over the last 12 months.