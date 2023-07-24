Jasch Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 55.76 crore, down 9.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.76 crore in June 2023 down 9.57% from Rs. 61.66 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.93 crore in June 2023 up 29.92% from Rs. 5.33 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.44 crore in June 2023 up 28.57% from Rs. 8.12 crore in June 2022.

Jasch Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 6.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.71 in June 2022.

Jasch Ind shares closed at 168.05 on July 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.69% returns over the last 6 months and -3.03% over the last 12 months.