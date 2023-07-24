English
    Jasch Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 55.76 crore, down 9.57% Y-o-Y

    July 24, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jasch Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 55.76 crore in June 2023 down 9.57% from Rs. 61.66 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.93 crore in June 2023 up 29.92% from Rs. 5.33 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.44 crore in June 2023 up 28.57% from Rs. 8.12 crore in June 2022.

    Jasch Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 6.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.71 in June 2022.

    Jasch Ind shares closed at 168.05 on July 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.69% returns over the last 6 months and -3.03% over the last 12 months.

    Jasch Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations55.7654.5361.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations55.7654.5361.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials33.0233.6743.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.81-1.59-1.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.494.784.06
    Depreciation0.840.800.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.778.477.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.828.417.06
    Other Income0.780.860.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.609.277.39
    Interest0.290.300.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.318.977.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.318.977.21
    Tax2.382.401.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.936.575.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.936.575.33
    Equity Share Capital11.3311.3311.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.115.804.71
    Diluted EPS6.115.804.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.115.804.71
    Diluted EPS6.115.804.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 24, 2023 09:11 am

