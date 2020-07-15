Jasch Ind Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.46 crore, down 57.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.46 crore in June 2020 down 57.99% from Rs. 34.43 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2020 down 65.43% from Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.81 crore in June 2020 down 53.11% from Rs. 3.86 crore in June 2019.

Jasch Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.63 in June 2019.

Jasch Ind shares closed at 29.00 on July 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given -19.67% returns over the last 6 months and -36.26% over the last 12 months.