Jasch Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 62.85 crore, up 42.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.85 crore in December 2021 up 42.18% from Rs. 44.20 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.64 crore in December 2021 up 68.53% from Rs. 3.94 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.85 crore in December 2021 up 53.19% from Rs. 6.43 crore in December 2020.

Jasch Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 5.86 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.48 in December 2020.

Jasch Ind shares closed at 168.50 on January 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.43% returns over the last 6 months and 313.50% over the last 12 months.