Jasch Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 44.20 crore, up 36.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.20 crore in December 2020 up 36.23% from Rs. 32.45 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.94 crore in December 2020 up 118.68% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.43 crore in December 2020 up 73.32% from Rs. 3.71 crore in December 2019.

Jasch Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.48 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.59 in December 2019.

Jasch Ind shares closed at 40.70 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 73.93% returns over the last 6 months and 15.63% over the last 12 months.