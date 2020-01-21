Jasch Ind Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 32.45 crore, down 16.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.45 crore in December 2019 down 16.73% from Rs. 38.96 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2019 down 23.85% from Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.71 crore in December 2019 down 20.73% from Rs. 4.68 crore in December 2018.

Jasch Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.59 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.09 in December 2018.

Jasch Ind shares closed at 36.10 on January 20, 2020 (BSE) and has given -12.59% returns over the last 6 months and -30.38% over the last 12 months.