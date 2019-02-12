Jasch Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 38.96 crore, up 23.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.96 crore in December 2018 up 23.86% from Rs. 31.46 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2018 up 64.96% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.68 crore in December 2018 up 59.18% from Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2017.

Jasch Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.09 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.27 in December 2017.

Jasch Ind shares closed at 52.80 on October 31, 2018 (BSE) and has given -18.77% returns over the last 6 months and -33.38% over the last 12 months.