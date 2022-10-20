Jasch Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.17 crore, up 14.51% Y-o-Y
October 20, 2022 / 08:26 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jasch Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 60.17 crore in September 2022 up 14.51% from Rs. 52.55 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.09 crore in September 2022 up 0.43% from Rs. 4.07 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.40 crore in September 2022 up 2.89% from Rs. 6.22 crore in September 2021.
Jasch Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.60 in September 2021.
|Jasch Ind shares closed at 166.55 on October 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.78% returns over the last 6 months and 44.45% over the last 12 months.
|Jasch Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|60.17
|61.66
|52.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|60.17
|61.66
|52.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|42.42
|43.53
|37.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.14
|-1.24
|-1.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.22
|4.06
|3.66
|Depreciation
|0.77
|0.73
|0.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.85
|7.52
|6.12
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.78
|7.06
|5.17
|Other Income
|0.85
|0.33
|0.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.63
|7.39
|5.48
|Interest
|0.17
|0.18
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.45
|7.21
|5.36
|Exceptional Items
|-0.05
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.40
|7.21
|5.36
|Tax
|1.31
|1.88
|1.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.09
|5.33
|4.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.09
|5.33
|4.07
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|4.09
|5.33
|4.07
|Equity Share Capital
|11.33
|11.33
|11.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.61
|4.71
|3.60
|Diluted EPS
|3.61
|4.71
|3.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.61
|4.71
|3.60
|Diluted EPS
|3.61
|4.71
|3.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited