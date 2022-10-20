Jasch Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.17 crore, up 14.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.17 crore in September 2022 up 14.51% from Rs. 52.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.09 crore in September 2022 up 0.43% from Rs. 4.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.40 crore in September 2022 up 2.89% from Rs. 6.22 crore in September 2021.

Jasch Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.60 in September 2021.