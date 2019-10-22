Jasch Ind Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 30.90 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Sep'19 Jun'19 Mar'16 Net Sales/Income from operations 30.90 37.62 28.17 Other Operating Income -- -- 0.08 Total Income From Operations 30.90 37.62 28.24 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 20.61 25.59 17.22 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.49 1.57 0.60 Power & Fuel -- 1.77 0.89 Employees Cost 2.93 3.00 3.20 Depreciation 0.73 1.03 0.92 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 7.53 2.89 4.62 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.41 1.77 0.79 Other Income 0.27 0.39 0.37 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.13 2.16 1.15 Interest 0.61 0.68 0.65 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.74 1.48 0.50 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.74 1.48 0.50 Tax -0.13 0.62 0.62 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.61 0.87 -0.11 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -0.07 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.61 0.87 -0.18 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.61 0.87 -0.18 Equity Share Capital 11.33 11.33 11.33 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 44.94 24.62 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.54 0.76 -0.16 Diluted EPS -0.54 0.76 -0.16 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.54 0.76 -0.16 Diluted EPS -0.54 0.76 -0.16 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- 0.51 Share Holding (%) -- -- 44.82 Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- 0.63 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- 100.00 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- 55.18 Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited