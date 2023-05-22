English
    Jasch Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 54.53 crore, down 12.32% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jasch Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 54.53 crore in March 2023 down 12.32% from Rs. 62.20 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.57 crore in March 2023 up 2.22% from Rs. 6.42 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.06 crore in March 2023 up 5.34% from Rs. 9.55 crore in March 2022.

    Jasch Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 5.80 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.67 in March 2022.

    Jasch Ind shares closed at 175.85 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.74% returns over the last 6 months and 15.96% over the last 12 months.

    Jasch Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations54.5357.1662.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations54.5357.1662.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials33.6738.9641.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.591.12-0.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.784.174.10
    Depreciation0.800.810.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.477.787.91
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.404.318.35
    Other Income0.861.380.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.265.708.82
    Interest0.300.300.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.975.398.67
    Exceptional Items--0.00--
    P/L Before Tax8.975.398.67
    Tax2.401.442.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.573.956.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.573.956.42
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.573.956.42
    Equity Share Capital11.3311.3311.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.803.495.67
    Diluted EPS5.803.495.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.803.495.67
    Diluted EPS5.803.495.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 22, 2023 09:44 am