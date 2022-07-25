Jasch Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.66 crore, up 68.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.66 crore in June 2022 up 68.04% from Rs. 36.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.33 crore in June 2022 up 71.81% from Rs. 3.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.12 crore in June 2022 up 58.59% from Rs. 5.12 crore in June 2021.

Jasch Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.71 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.74 in June 2021.

Jasch Ind shares closed at 184.35 on July 22, 2022 (BSE)