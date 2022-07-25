 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jasch Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.66 crore, up 68.04% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jasch Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 61.66 crore in June 2022 up 68.04% from Rs. 36.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.33 crore in June 2022 up 71.81% from Rs. 3.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.12 crore in June 2022 up 58.59% from Rs. 5.12 crore in June 2021.

Jasch Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.71 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.74 in June 2021.

Jasch Ind shares closed at 184.35 on July 22, 2022 (BSE)

Jasch Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 61.66 62.20 36.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 61.66 62.20 36.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 43.53 41.41 24.55
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.24 -0.31 -0.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.06 4.10 3.46
Depreciation 0.73 0.73 0.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.52 7.91 4.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.06 8.35 4.06
Other Income 0.33 0.46 0.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.39 8.82 4.41
Interest 0.18 0.14 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.21 8.67 4.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.21 8.67 4.30
Tax 1.88 2.25 1.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.33 6.42 3.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.33 6.42 3.10
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.33 6.42 3.10
Equity Share Capital 11.33 11.33 11.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.71 5.67 2.74
Diluted EPS 4.71 5.67 2.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.71 5.67 2.74
Diluted EPS 4.71 5.67 2.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:11 am
