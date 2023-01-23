Jasch Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.16 crore, down 9.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.16 crore in December 2022 down 9.05% from Rs. 62.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.95 crore in December 2022 down 40.52% from Rs. 6.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.51 crore in December 2022 down 33.91% from Rs. 9.85 crore in December 2021.

Jasch Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.49 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.86 in December 2021.

Jasch Ind shares closed at 166.20 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.85% returns over the last 6 months and 14.74% over the last 12 months.