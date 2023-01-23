English
    Jasch Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.16 crore, down 9.05% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jasch Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 57.16 crore in December 2022 down 9.05% from Rs. 62.85 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.95 crore in December 2022 down 40.52% from Rs. 6.64 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.51 crore in December 2022 down 33.91% from Rs. 9.85 crore in December 2021.

    Jasch Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.49 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.86 in December 2021.

    Jasch Ind shares closed at 166.20 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.85% returns over the last 6 months and 14.74% over the last 12 months.

    Jasch Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations57.1660.1762.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations57.1660.1762.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials38.9642.4242.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.120.14-0.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.174.224.00
    Depreciation0.810.770.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.787.856.94
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.314.788.42
    Other Income1.380.850.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.705.639.10
    Interest0.300.170.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.395.458.94
    Exceptional Items0.00-0.05--
    P/L Before Tax5.395.408.94
    Tax1.441.312.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.954.096.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.954.096.64
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.954.096.64
    Equity Share Capital11.3311.3311.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.493.615.86
    Diluted EPS3.493.615.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.493.615.86
    Diluted EPS3.493.615.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

