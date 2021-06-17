Jarigold Text Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.74 crore, up 3941.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.74 crore in March 2021 up 3941.21% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021 down 31.99% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021 down 32% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2020.

Jarigold Text EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.24 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.82 in March 2020.

Jarigold Text shares closed at 130.00 on June 16, 2021 (BSE)