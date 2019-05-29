Jarigold Text Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, up 127.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in March 2019 up 127.86% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019 down 51.47% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019 down 62.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2018.

Jarigold Text EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.51 in March 2018.

Jarigold Text shares closed at 105.90 on May 15, 2019 (BSE)