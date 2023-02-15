 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jarigold Text Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore, up 29876.35% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 04:37 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jarigold Textiles are:Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore in December 2022 up 29876.35% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 114.57% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021. Jarigold Text shares closed at 411.85 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.27% returns over the last 6 months and -23.02% over the last 12 months.
Jarigold Textiles
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1.56--0.01
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.56--0.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.56--0.01
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.030.030.02
Depreciation0.000.000.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.100.050.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.13-0.08-0.04
Other Income0.130.250.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.170.04
Interest----0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.170.04
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.000.170.04
Tax0.000.060.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.110.03
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.110.03
Equity Share Capital1.001.001.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.041.090.27
Diluted EPS-0.041.090.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.041.090.27
Diluted EPS-0.041.090.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 15, 2023 04:33 pm