    Jarigold Text Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore, up 29876.35% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 04:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jarigold Textiles are:Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore in December 2022 up 29876.35% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 114.57% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.Jarigold Text shares closed at 411.85 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.27% returns over the last 6 months and -23.02% over the last 12 months.
    Jarigold Textiles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.56--0.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.56--0.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.56--0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.02
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.100.050.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.13-0.08-0.04
    Other Income0.130.250.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.170.04
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.170.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.000.170.04
    Tax0.000.060.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.110.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.110.03
    Equity Share Capital1.001.001.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.041.090.27
    Diluted EPS-0.041.090.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.041.090.27
    Diluted EPS-0.041.090.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 15, 2023 04:33 pm