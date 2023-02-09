English
    Japan's Nissan reports more than double profit as chip crunch eases

    Quarterly sales surged 29% to 2.8 trillion yen ($21 billion), as a shortage of computer chips that has bedeviled the world’s automakers gradually eased, according to Nissan.

    Associated Press
    February 09, 2023 / 05:11 PM IST
    Source: Reuters

    Nissan reported a 55% jump in its October-December profit Thursday, as the Japanese automaker gears up for a less bumpy journey with its French alliance partner Renault.

    Profit for the quarter at Yokohama-based Nissan Motor Co. totaled 50.6 billion yen ($386 million), up from 32.7 billion yen in the previous year.

    Quarterly sales surged 29% to 2.8 trillion yen ($21 billion), as a shortage of computer chips that has bedeviled the world’s automakers gradually eased, according to Nissan.

    The crunch was caused by pandemic-related disruptions that also hindered Nissan’s ability to deliver its vehicles to customers.