Jamshri Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore, down 2.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore in March 2023 down 2.66% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2023 up 67.33% from Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 200% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

Jamshri shares closed at 3,890.00 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.99% returns over the last 6 months