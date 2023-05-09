Jamshri Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore, down 2.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jamshri Realty are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore in March 2023 down 2.66% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2023 up 67.33% from Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 200% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.
Jamshri shares closed at 3,890.00 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.99% returns over the last 6 months
|Jamshri Realty
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.01
|0.84
|1.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.01
|0.84
|1.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.47
|0.35
|0.50
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.14
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.94
|0.97
|0.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.54
|-0.61
|-0.69
|Other Income
|0.51
|0.41
|0.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.20
|-0.40
|Interest
|0.73
|0.97
|0.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.76
|-1.18
|-1.39
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.06
|-0.98
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.76
|-1.12
|-2.37
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.76
|-1.12
|-2.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.04
|-0.08
|-0.07
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.80
|-1.20
|-2.44
|Equity Share Capital
|6.99
|6.99
|6.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-113.89
|-171.51
|-348.57
|Diluted EPS
|-113.89
|-171.51
|-348.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-113.89
|-171.51
|-348.57
|Diluted EPS
|-113.89
|-171.51
|-348.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited