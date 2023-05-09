English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jamshri Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore, down 2.66% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 06:12 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jamshri Realty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore in March 2023 down 2.66% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2023 up 67.33% from Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 200% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

    Jamshri shares closed at 3,890.00 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.99% returns over the last 6 months

    Jamshri Realty
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.010.841.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.010.841.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.470.350.50
    Depreciation0.140.140.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.940.970.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.54-0.61-0.69
    Other Income0.510.410.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.20-0.40
    Interest0.730.970.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.76-1.18-1.39
    Exceptional Items0.000.06-0.98
    P/L Before Tax-0.76-1.12-2.37
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.76-1.12-2.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.04-0.08-0.07
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.80-1.20-2.44
    Equity Share Capital6.996.996.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-113.89-171.51-348.57
    Diluted EPS-113.89-171.51-348.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-113.89-171.51-348.57
    Diluted EPS-113.89-171.51-348.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jamshri #Jamshri Realty #Results #Textiles - Composite Mills
    first published: May 9, 2023 06:00 pm