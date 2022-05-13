 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jamshri Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore, up 42.35% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 12:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jamshri Realty are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore in March 2022 up 42.35% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2022 down 153.47% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 up 56% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.

Jamshri shares closed at 4,190.00 on April 27, 2022 (BSE)

Jamshri Realty
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.04 1.17 0.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.04 1.17 0.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.50 0.33 0.32
Depreciation 0.29 0.32 0.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.95 0.97 0.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.69 -0.45 -0.68
Other Income 0.29 0.37 0.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.40 -0.08 -0.55
Interest 0.99 0.82 0.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.39 -0.90 -0.95
Exceptional Items -0.98 -- 0.02
P/L Before Tax -2.37 -0.90 -0.92
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.37 -0.90 -0.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.07 -0.10 -0.04
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.44 -1.00 -0.96
Equity Share Capital 6.99 6.99 6.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -348.57 -142.90 -137.53
Diluted EPS -348.57 -142.90 -137.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -348.57 -142.90 -137.53
Diluted EPS -348.57 -142.90 -137.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 13, 2022 12:10 pm
