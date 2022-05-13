Jamshri Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore, up 42.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jamshri Realty are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore in March 2022 up 42.35% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2022 down 153.47% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 up 56% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.
Jamshri shares closed at 4,190.00 on April 27, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Jamshri Realty
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.04
|1.17
|0.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.04
|1.17
|0.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.50
|0.33
|0.32
|Depreciation
|0.29
|0.32
|0.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.95
|0.97
|0.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.69
|-0.45
|-0.68
|Other Income
|0.29
|0.37
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.40
|-0.08
|-0.55
|Interest
|0.99
|0.82
|0.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.39
|-0.90
|-0.95
|Exceptional Items
|-0.98
|--
|0.02
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.37
|-0.90
|-0.92
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.37
|-0.90
|-0.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.07
|-0.10
|-0.04
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.44
|-1.00
|-0.96
|Equity Share Capital
|6.99
|6.99
|6.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-348.57
|-142.90
|-137.53
|Diluted EPS
|-348.57
|-142.90
|-137.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-348.57
|-142.90
|-137.53
|Diluted EPS
|-348.57
|-142.90
|-137.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
