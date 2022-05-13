Jamshri Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore, up 42.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore in March 2022 up 42.35% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2022 down 153.47% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 up 56% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.

Jamshri shares closed at 4,190.00 on April 27, 2022 (BSE)