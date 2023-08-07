Jamshri Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.06 crore, down 9.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.06 crore in June 2023 down 9.91% from Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2023 down 18.33% from Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 down 263.64% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

Jamshri shares closed at 4,425.00 on July 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.51% returns over the last 6 months