English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jamshri Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.06 crore, down 9.91% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jamshri Realty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.06 crore in June 2023 down 9.91% from Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2023 down 18.33% from Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 down 263.64% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

    Jamshri shares closed at 4,425.00 on July 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.51% returns over the last 6 months

    Jamshri Realty
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.061.011.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.061.011.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.560.470.37
    Depreciation0.200.140.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.260.941.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.97-0.54-0.43
    Other Income0.590.510.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.38-0.03-0.09
    Interest0.830.730.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.21-0.76-1.03
    Exceptional Items--0.000.03
    P/L Before Tax-1.21-0.76-1.00
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.21-0.76-1.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.06-0.04-0.07
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.27-0.80-1.07
    Equity Share Capital6.996.996.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-181.92-113.89-153.75
    Diluted EPS-181.92-113.89-153.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-181.92-113.89-153.75
    Diluted EPS-181.92-113.89-153.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jamshri #Jamshri Realty #Results #Textiles - Composite Mills
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:11 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!