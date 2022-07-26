 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jamshri Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore, up 361.28% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:08 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jamshri Realty are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore in June 2022 up 361.28% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2022 down 1.97% from Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 up 152.38% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021.

Jamshri shares closed at 3,620.00 on July 22, 2022 (BSE)

Jamshri Realty
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.17 1.04 0.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.17 1.04 0.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.37 0.50 0.04
Depreciation 0.20 0.29 0.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.04 0.95 0.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.43 -0.69 -0.55
Other Income 0.34 0.29 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 -0.40 -0.55
Interest 0.94 0.99 0.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.03 -1.39 -0.95
Exceptional Items 0.03 -0.98 0.01
P/L Before Tax -1.00 -2.37 -0.94
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.00 -2.37 -0.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.07 -0.07 -0.11
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.07 -2.44 -1.05
Equity Share Capital 6.99 6.99 6.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -153.75 -348.57 -150.77
Diluted EPS -153.75 -348.57 -150.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -153.75 -348.57 -150.77
Diluted EPS -153.75 -348.57 -150.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Jamshri #Jamshri Realty #Results #Textiles - Composite Mills
first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:00 pm
