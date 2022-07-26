Jamshri Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore, up 361.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore in June 2022 up 361.28% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2022 down 1.97% from Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 up 152.38% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021.

Jamshri shares closed at 3,620.00 on July 22, 2022 (BSE)