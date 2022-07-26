Jamshri Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore, up 361.28% Y-o-Y
July 26, 2022 / 11:08 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jamshri Realty are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore in June 2022 up 361.28% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2022 down 1.97% from Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 up 152.38% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021.
Jamshri shares closed at 3,620.00 on July 22, 2022 (BSE)
|Jamshri Realty
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.17
|1.04
|0.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.17
|1.04
|0.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.37
|0.50
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.29
|0.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.04
|0.95
|0.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.43
|-0.69
|-0.55
|Other Income
|0.34
|0.29
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.40
|-0.55
|Interest
|0.94
|0.99
|0.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.03
|-1.39
|-0.95
|Exceptional Items
|0.03
|-0.98
|0.01
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.00
|-2.37
|-0.94
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.00
|-2.37
|-0.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.07
|-0.07
|-0.11
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.07
|-2.44
|-1.05
|Equity Share Capital
|6.99
|6.99
|6.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-153.75
|-348.57
|-150.77
|Diluted EPS
|-153.75
|-348.57
|-150.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-153.75
|-348.57
|-150.77
|Diluted EPS
|-153.75
|-348.57
|-150.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited