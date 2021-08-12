Jamshri Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, up 22.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in June 2021 up 22.84% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2021 down 8.61% from Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021 down 950% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Jamshri shares closed at 4,029.70 on August 09, 2021 (BSE)