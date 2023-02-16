 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Jamshri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore, down 28.14% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jamshri Realty are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore in December 2022 down 28.14% from Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2022 down 20.03% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 125% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

Jamshri Realty
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.84 0.87 1.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.84 0.87 1.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.35 0.37 0.33
Depreciation 0.14 0.15 0.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.97 1.06 0.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.61 -0.71 -0.45
Other Income 0.41 0.35 0.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.20 -0.36 -0.08
Interest 0.97 0.76 0.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.18 -1.12 -0.90
Exceptional Items 0.06 -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.12 -1.12 -0.90
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.12 -1.12 -0.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.08 -0.07 -0.10
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.20 -1.20 -1.00
Equity Share Capital 6.99 6.99 6.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -171.51 -171.12 -142.90
Diluted EPS -171.51 -171.12 -142.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -171.51 -171.12 -142.90
Diluted EPS -171.51 -171.12 -142.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited