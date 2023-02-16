Jamshri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore, down 28.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore in December 2022 down 28.14% from Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2022 down 20.03% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 125% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.