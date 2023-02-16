Jamshri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore, down 28.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jamshri Realty are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore in December 2022 down 28.14% from Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2022 down 20.03% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 125% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.
Jamshri shares closed at 3,788.00 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.56% returns over the last 6 months and -7.61% over the last 12 months.
|Jamshri Realty
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.84
|0.87
|1.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.84
|0.87
|1.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.35
|0.37
|0.33
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.15
|0.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.97
|1.06
|0.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.61
|-0.71
|-0.45
|Other Income
|0.41
|0.35
|0.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|-0.36
|-0.08
|Interest
|0.97
|0.76
|0.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.18
|-1.12
|-0.90
|Exceptional Items
|0.06
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.12
|-1.12
|-0.90
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.12
|-1.12
|-0.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.08
|-0.07
|-0.10
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.20
|-1.20
|-1.00
|Equity Share Capital
|6.99
|6.99
|6.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-171.51
|-171.12
|-142.90
|Diluted EPS
|-171.51
|-171.12
|-142.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-171.51
|-171.12
|-142.90
|Diluted EPS
|-171.51
|-171.12
|-142.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited