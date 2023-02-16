English
    Jamshri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore, down 28.14% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jamshri Realty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore in December 2022 down 28.14% from Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2022 down 20.03% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 125% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

    Jamshri shares closed at 3,788.00 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.56% returns over the last 6 months and -7.61% over the last 12 months.

    Jamshri Realty
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.840.871.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.840.871.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.350.370.33
    Depreciation0.140.150.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.971.060.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.61-0.71-0.45
    Other Income0.410.350.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.20-0.36-0.08
    Interest0.970.760.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.18-1.12-0.90
    Exceptional Items0.06----
    P/L Before Tax-1.12-1.12-0.90
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.12-1.12-0.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.08-0.07-0.10
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.20-1.20-1.00
    Equity Share Capital6.996.996.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-171.51-171.12-142.90
    Diluted EPS-171.51-171.12-142.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-171.51-171.12-142.90
    Diluted EPS-171.51-171.12-142.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 16, 2023 12:11 pm