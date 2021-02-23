Jamshri Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore, up 68.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore in December 2020 up 68.57% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2020 up 72.94% from Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2019.

Jamshri shares closed at 2,800.00 on February 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 15.55% returns over the last 6 months and 53.47% over the last 12 months.