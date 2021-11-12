Jamna Auto Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 328.01 crore, up 77.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 328.01 crore in September 2021 up 77.81% from Rs. 184.47 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.62 crore in September 2021 up 161.1% from Rs. 9.43 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.22 crore in September 2021 up 96.83% from Rs. 21.45 crore in September 2020.

Jamna Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.24 in September 2020.

Jamna Auto shares closed at 105.25 on November 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 51.33% returns over the last 6 months and 118.36% over the last 12 months.