Jamna Auto Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 593.69 crore, up 25.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 593.69 crore in March 2022 up 25.71% from Rs. 472.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.10 crore in March 2022 up 7.39% from Rs. 48.52 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.83 crore in March 2022 up 6.51% from Rs. 74.95 crore in March 2021.

Jamna Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 1.31 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in March 2021.

Jamna Auto shares closed at 113.75 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.01% returns over the last 6 months and 62.04% over the last 12 months.