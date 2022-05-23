 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jamna Auto Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 593.69 crore, up 25.71% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jamna Auto Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 593.69 crore in March 2022 up 25.71% from Rs. 472.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.10 crore in March 2022 up 7.39% from Rs. 48.52 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.83 crore in March 2022 up 6.51% from Rs. 74.95 crore in March 2021.

Jamna Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 1.31 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in March 2021.

Jamna Auto shares closed at 113.75 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.01% returns over the last 6 months and 62.04% over the last 12 months.

Jamna Auto Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 593.69 436.97 290.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 593.69 436.97 290.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 390.16 312.48 215.44
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.65 2.34 1.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.77 -24.60 -32.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.90 30.70 28.41
Depreciation 10.02 8.40 7.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 77.57 61.54 44.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.64 46.11 24.99
Other Income 1.17 0.46 1.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 69.81 46.56 26.62
Interest 0.75 0.35 0.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 69.06 46.22 26.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 69.06 46.22 26.04
Tax 16.95 11.92 6.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.10 34.29 19.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.10 34.29 19.44
Equity Share Capital 39.85 39.83 39.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.31 0.86 0.49
Diluted EPS 1.30 0.86 0.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.31 0.86 0.49
Diluted EPS 1.30 0.86 0.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 09:44 am
