Jamna Auto Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 472.25 crore, up 124.29% Y-o-Y

June 01, 2021 / 12:33 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jamna Auto Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 472.25 crore in March 2021 up 124.29% from Rs. 210.55 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.52 crore in March 2021 up 342.27% from Rs. 10.97 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.95 crore in March 2021 up 152.87% from Rs. 29.64 crore in March 2020.

Jamna Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.28 in March 2020.

Jamna Auto shares closed at 83.45 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 47.05% returns over the last 6 months and 217.90% over the last 12 months.

Jamna Auto Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations472.25333.05210.55
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations472.25333.05210.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials301.11221.73123.34
Purchase of Traded Goods1.743.36--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.57-22.01-1.42
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost32.0731.6323.22
Depreciation9.499.268.79
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses71.6350.9040.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.7938.1816.06
Other Income4.673.584.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.4641.7620.85
Interest1.170.862.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax64.2940.9017.89
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax64.2940.9017.89
Tax15.7710.186.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities48.5230.7210.97
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period48.5230.7210.97
Equity Share Capital39.8339.8339.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.220.770.28
Diluted EPS1.220.770.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.220.770.28
Diluted EPS1.220.770.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Jamna Auto #Jamna Auto Industries #Results
first published: Jun 1, 2021 12:22 pm

