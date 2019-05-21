Jamna Auto Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 472.88 crore, down 15.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 472.88 crore in March 2019 down 15.67% from Rs. 560.75 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.98 crore in March 2019 down 30.32% from Rs. 45.90 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.53 crore in March 2019 down 27.11% from Rs. 84.41 crore in March 2018.

Jamna Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.80 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.15 in March 2018.

Jamna Auto shares closed at 58.65 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.63% returns over the last 6 months and -34.87% over the last 12 months.