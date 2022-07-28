 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jamna Auto Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 535.34 crore, up 84.36% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jamna Auto Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 535.34 crore in June 2022 up 84.36% from Rs. 290.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.80 crore in June 2022 up 79.05% from Rs. 19.44 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.62 crore in June 2022 up 64.12% from Rs. 34.50 crore in June 2021.

Jamna Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in June 2021.

Jamna Auto shares closed at 125.80 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.15% returns over the last 6 months and 45.43% over the last 12 months.

Jamna Auto Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 535.34 593.69 --
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 535.34 593.69 --
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 374.02 390.16 --
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.33 2.65 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -21.82 13.77 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 34.56 30.90 --
Depreciation 9.67 10.02 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 91.23 77.57 --
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.36 68.64 --
Other Income 1.60 1.17 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.95 69.81 --
Interest 0.16 0.75 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 46.79 69.06 --
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 46.79 69.06 --
Tax 11.98 16.95 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.80 52.10 --
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.80 52.10 --
Equity Share Capital 39.85 39.85 39.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.87 1.31 --
Diluted EPS 0.87 1.30 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.87 1.31 --
Diluted EPS 0.87 1.30 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:22 pm
