Jamna Auto Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 333.05 crore, up 54.73% Y-o-Y

February 05, 2021 / 05:36 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jamna Auto Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 333.05 crore in December 2020 up 54.73% from Rs. 215.24 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.72 crore in December 2020 up 184.68% from Rs. 10.79 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.02 crore in December 2020 up 113.21% from Rs. 23.93 crore in December 2019.

Jamna Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.27 in December 2019.

Jamna Auto shares closed at 68.00 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 138.60% returns over the last 6 months and 67.90% over the last 12 months.

Jamna Auto Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations333.05184.47215.24
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations333.05184.47215.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials221.73118.06114.47
Purchase of Traded Goods3.361.23--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.01-9.9219.80
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost31.6323.1524.50
Depreciation9.267.808.44
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses50.9035.6937.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.188.4510.15
Other Income3.585.205.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.7613.6515.49
Interest0.860.792.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.9012.8713.08
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax40.9012.8713.08
Tax10.183.442.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.729.4310.79
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.729.4310.79
Equity Share Capital39.8339.8339.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.770.240.27
Diluted EPS0.770.240.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.770.240.27
Diluted EPS0.770.240.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Jamna Auto #Jamna Auto Industries #Results
first published: Feb 5, 2021 05:11 pm

