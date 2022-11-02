 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jamna Auto Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 552.74 crore, up 57.07% Y-o-Y

Nov 02, 2022 / 04:05 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jamna Auto Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 552.74 crore in September 2022 up 57.07% from Rs. 351.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.33 crore in September 2022 up 37.92% from Rs. 27.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.75 crore in September 2022 up 34.63% from Rs. 46.61 crore in September 2021.

Jamna Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.94 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.68 in September 2021.

Jamna Auto shares closed at 113.95 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.35% returns over the last 6 months and 16.22% over the last 12 months.

Jamna Auto Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 552.74 547.69 351.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 552.74 547.69 351.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 449.06 385.30 211.91
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.75 2.33 2.78
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -74.80 -29.07 6.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 35.13 35.97 30.52
Depreciation 10.16 10.29 9.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 84.47 93.09 55.36
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.98 49.78 35.28
Other Income 6.61 1.50 2.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.59 51.28 37.47
Interest 0.63 0.56 0.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 51.96 50.72 36.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 51.96 50.72 36.86
Tax 14.63 13.30 9.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.33 37.43 27.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.33 37.43 27.07
Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 37.33 37.43 27.07
Equity Share Capital 39.85 39.85 39.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.94 0.94 0.68
Diluted EPS 0.93 0.94 0.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.94 0.94 0.68
Diluted EPS 0.93 0.94 0.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 2, 2022 04:00 pm
